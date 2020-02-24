30,685 Shares in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Purchased by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Community Healthcare Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth about $62,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.84.

NYSE CHCT traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $51.12. 76,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.80 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 105.03%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

