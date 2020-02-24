3,193 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,000. Alphabet makes up 3.6% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,485.11 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,459.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,307.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1,020.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,396,339 shares of company stock worth $414,797,918 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

