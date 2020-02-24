33,728 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 33,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,942,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 63,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $208.33 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $180.29 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.13.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

