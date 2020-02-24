33,900 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $229,550,000 after buying an additional 35,644 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after purchasing an additional 594,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,092,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,808,000 after purchasing an additional 38,389 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,844,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,838,000 after purchasing an additional 213,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Applied Materials by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,301,000 after purchasing an additional 216,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $64.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

