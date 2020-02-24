$351.90 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) to announce $351.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $350.79 million and the highest is $353.10 million. Horizon Therapeutics posted sales of $355.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horizon Therapeutics.

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 6,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 9,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $331,159.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,335.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,444 shares of company stock worth $3,715,007. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 16.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,003,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 40.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 233,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 66,878 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $35.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

