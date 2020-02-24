36,705 Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. UBS Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.40.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $277.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $185.76 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.37 and a 200 day moving average of $236.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.74%.

In related news, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

