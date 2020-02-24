3DCoin (3DC) Hits Market Cap of $270,117.00

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. 3DCoin has a market cap of $270,117.00 and $19.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded down 84.4% against the dollar. One 3DCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000245 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Profile

3DCoin is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io.

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

