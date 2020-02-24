$4.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet (NYSE:AVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avnet (NYSE:AVT) will report sales of $4.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.42 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $17.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.07 billion to $18.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

AVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cross Research cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

AVT stock opened at $35.58 on Monday. Avnet has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $49.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

