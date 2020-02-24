$41.64 Million in Sales Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to announce sales of $41.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.17 million. Camden National posted sales of $41.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $171.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.21 million to $173.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $176.85 million, with estimates ranging from $174.90 million to $178.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $202,571.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Camden National by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 182,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Camden National by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden National by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 25,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Camden National by 40.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Camden National by 10.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $47.13 on Monday. Camden National has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $717.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

