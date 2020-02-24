42,382 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $208,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,139,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,330,000 after buying an additional 62,481 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $128.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.40.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

