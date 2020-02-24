43,565 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $8,186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

NYSE V opened at $208.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.05. The company has a market capitalization of $409.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $143.18 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,577 shares of company stock worth $10,283,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

