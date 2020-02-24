46,200 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Purchased by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 495,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after buying an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91.

