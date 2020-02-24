$468.53 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) will post sales of $468.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $474.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $457.20 million. FirstCash posted sales of $467.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE FCFS opened at $85.32 on Monday. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,912,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $691,346,000 after acquiring an additional 538,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,181,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,561,000 after acquiring an additional 166,795 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,038,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,404,000 after acquiring an additional 97,497 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,033,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,935,000 after acquiring an additional 156,046 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,365,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,168,000 after acquiring an additional 109,263 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

