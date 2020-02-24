4NEW Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,378.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. 4NEW has a market cap of $19,210.00 and $4,378.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. During the last week, 4NEW has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.75 or 0.02865438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00226855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00040694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00138214 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Hotbit, IDEX, Exrates, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

