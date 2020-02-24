50,354 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.78.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.67. 36,020,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,916,082. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

