58,786 Shares in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,786 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of M/I Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $42.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. M/I Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $48.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $742.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MHO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M/I Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $672,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,409.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

