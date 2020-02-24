6,123 Shares in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Cfra lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.52.

SHW opened at $573.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $578.88 and a 200 day moving average of $561.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $410.35 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

