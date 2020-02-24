70,784 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Acquired by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.6% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,924,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 32,317 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,397,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 95,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.41. 1,450,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.03.

