70,802 Shares in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Natera as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Natera by 23.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Natera by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Natera by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Natera during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Natera by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $107,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 311,647 shares of company stock worth $11,273,141. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA opened at $37.11 on Monday. Natera Inc has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

