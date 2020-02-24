$71.32 Million in Sales Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to report sales of $71.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.10 million to $72.53 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $60.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $302.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.10 million to $303.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $366.37 million, with estimates ranging from $364.40 million to $368.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

WPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westport Fuel Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $2.45 on Monday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $347.32 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

