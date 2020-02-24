77,193 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,952,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.5% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,237,000 after buying an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,947,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $11.18 on Monday, hitting $323.83. 7,480,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,684,907. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $274.10 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

