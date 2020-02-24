$776.17 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to announce sales of $776.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $765.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $784.00 million. Comerica reported sales of $844.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.97.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 7.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 1.6% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $62.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.27. Comerica has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

