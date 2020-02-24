79,060 Shares in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miles Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.53.

Shares of C stock opened at $76.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $170.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

