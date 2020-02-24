8,000 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Bought by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSCH opened at $135.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $106.39 and a 12 month high of $138.32.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

