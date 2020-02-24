$804.02 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) will report $804.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $837.27 million and the lowest is $769.00 million. Cabot posted sales of $844.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBT. UBS Group raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $42.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.32. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cabot by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cabot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

