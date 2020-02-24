82,181 Shares in AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of AssetMark Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

AMK stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

