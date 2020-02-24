86,489 Shares in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 86,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Buckle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Buckle by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Buckle by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $24.75 on Monday. Buckle Inc has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Buckle had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $224.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Buckle Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKE. TheStreet upgraded Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

