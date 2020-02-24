888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 219.33 ($2.89).

888 has been the topic of several recent research reports. Numis Securities downgraded 888 Holdings Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 243 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get 888 Holdings Public alerts:

LON:888 opened at GBX 124.17 ($1.63) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 154.21. 888 Holdings Public has a 1-year low of GBX 126.70 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 183.30 ($2.41). The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82. The stock has a market cap of $460.44 million and a P/E ratio of 7.76.

About 888 Holdings Public

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.