89,016 Shares in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Shares of MO opened at $45.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.68.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

