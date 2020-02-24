$99.33 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to announce $99.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.20 million and the highest is $103.46 million. Universal Display posted sales of $87.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $496.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $481.10 million to $508.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $619.22 million, with estimates ranging from $574.70 million to $649.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.85.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $174.37 on Monday. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $129.10 and a 1 year high of $230.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.69 and a 200 day moving average of $194.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,949,000 after acquiring an additional 53,126 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

