AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of AAR worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AAR by 27.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 437.94 and a beta of 1.19. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.16 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,170,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,439,618.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $444,014.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,163 shares of company stock worth $2,935,560 in the last three months. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

