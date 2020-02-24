Aaron’s, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Aaron’s in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $43.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.39. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 79,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Aaron’s by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after buying an additional 40,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Aaron’s by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 258,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 111,787 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

