Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Reduced by Drexel Morgan & Co.

Drexel Morgan & Co. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,558 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.5% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,874,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 24,879 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 53,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $87.45 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $72.36 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

