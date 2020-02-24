Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Cut by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,665 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.9% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,549,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,587. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $72.36 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

