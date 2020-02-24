Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm PLC (LON:ASLI) to Issue GBX 1.27 Dividend

Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm PLC (LON:ASLI) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ASLI stock traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 88.40 ($1.16). The stock had a trading volume of 495,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,133. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 93.37. Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm has a 1-year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 104 ($1.37).

Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment company. The Company manages 56 real estate portfolios in Europe. The Company seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of European logistics properties, which consists of big box logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics facilities.

