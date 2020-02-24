Abyss Token Achieves Market Cap of $2.69 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZBG, Ethfinex, Sistemkoin and Hotbit. Abyss Token has a market cap of $2.69 million and $676,736.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00048426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00492764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $635.33 or 0.06600798 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00062937 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, CoinBene, YoBit, Sistemkoin, Ethfinex, BitForex, IDEX, CoinPlace, CoinExchange, Hotbit, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, ZBG and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

