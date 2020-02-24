Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 114.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

AKR stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.99. 11,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,615. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $29.63.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.82%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $177,374.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

