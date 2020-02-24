Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 477.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,090 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Accenture by 14.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 5.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 13.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 28.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.17.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $7.53 on Monday, hitting $204.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,152. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.66 and its 200 day moving average is $198.64. The company has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $160.13 and a 52 week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

