ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,739 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of ACCO Brands worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 237,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 2,965.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 92,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 89,650 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.85. 10,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,286. The company has a market cap of $873.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACCO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

