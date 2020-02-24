ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. ACM Research reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 671.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 18.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACMR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.26. 660,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,246. The company has a market cap of $632.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of -0.66. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

