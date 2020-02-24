Adairs Ltd (ASX:ADH) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Adairs Ltd (ASX:ADH) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Adairs’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

ASX:ADH opened at A$2.60 ($1.84) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$2.29 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $439.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48. Adairs has a 1-year low of A$1.25 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of A$2.71 ($1.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Adairs Company Profile

Adairs Limited operates as a specialty retailer of homewares and home furnishings in Australia and New Zealand. The company's product range includes categories, such as quilt covers and coverlets, sheets, cotton flannelettes, pillowcases, quilts, pillows, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, blankets, nursery products, valances and bedwraps, bedspreads, mattress toppers, bath mats, bath robes and slippers, kids beach products and towels, cushions, throws, gifts and toys, wall arts, rugs, laundry and home care products, chairs, bedheads, storage and shelves, ottomans and bench seats, and tables, as well as pots and plants, gifts, baskets, throws, home décor and fragrance products, mirrors, lighting products, and tableware and pets products.

