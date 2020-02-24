Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Adient worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,155 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,105,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

NYSE ADNT traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $26.05. 64,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,994. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 3.08. Adient PLC has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $29.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADNT. Benchmark began coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Adient from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.