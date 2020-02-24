Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,916 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $48,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 32,093.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,008,055 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,127,000,000 after buying an additional 972,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2,978.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $126,900,000 after buying an additional 372,268 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Adobe by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,115,679 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after buying an additional 243,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,850,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.08.

Shares of ADBE opened at $372.95 on Monday. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $249.10 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The stock has a market cap of $179.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.