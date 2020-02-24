Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,999 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.4% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $13.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $359.51. The company had a trading volume of 117,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,172. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $249.10 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

