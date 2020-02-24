Adshares (ADS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.66 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $3,992.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.59 or 0.02925938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00231698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00041785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00140734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Adshares was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,843,576 tokens. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

