ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Stake Reduced by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its stake in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,709 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 29,370 shares during the period. ADT comprises 4.0% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC owned 0.07% of ADT worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

ADT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,571. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. ADT Inc has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

