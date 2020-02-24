Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Adtalem Global Education worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 389,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATGE stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $51.79.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

