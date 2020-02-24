Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Stake Raised by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,709 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 1.11% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $29,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 116,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 73,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

NYSE:WMS opened at $49.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $393.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

In other news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,363.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 1,831 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $70,731.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,380.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

