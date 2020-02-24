Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Trimmed by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,874,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,922 shares of company stock worth $14,202,368 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.46.

AMD traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.06. 52,605,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,473,024. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.