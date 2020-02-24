Aeon Achieves Market Cap of $2.85 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $394.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001864 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00818511 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003613 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000108 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.